Jose ‘Shorty’ Torres interested in a showdown with Kyoji Horiguchi, hopes to represent BRAVE CF at RIZIN Flyweight Grand Prix

Former BRAVE Combat Federation Bantamweight Champion Jose ‘Shorty’ Torres represented BRAVE CF in Japan and secured a big win at RIZIN 49 on New Year’s Eve. Riding high on his impressive performance, Torres is eager to represent BRAVE CF once again in Japan.

Speaking after his fight at RIZIN 49, Torres doubled down on his move to the Flyweight division. Having spent the majority of his BRAVE CF career at Flyweight, he had previously announced his intention to return to the division following his trilogy with Nkosi Ndebele. With his victory in Japan, Torres has now put the BRAVE CF Flyweight division on high alert.

“I’m happy that I’m ending the year strong. I want to go back to Flyweight. This fight was a test to see if I could make Flyweight, and I made the weight pretty easily and was able to hydrate well. I believe my next fight will be at Flyweight,” Torres said.

BRAVE CF is home to the best Flyweight division in the world but has yet to crown its inaugural Flyweight Champion. Torres’ re-entry into the division raises the stakes and while achieving double-champion status in BRAVE CF remains part of Torres’ plans, he is also keen on representing BRAVE CF in Japan once more. He expressed interest in taking on his former teammate Kyoji Horiguchi and competing in the RIZIN Flyweight Grand Prix.

“Hopefully, we can collaborate with BRAVE CF and RIZIN again, do the Flyweight Grand Prix, and fight some of the greats like Kyoji Horiguchi. That would be very exciting. I used to train with him at American Top Team,” Torres added.

One of the biggest names in Japanese MMA, Kyoji Horiguchi holds a record of 34 wins and five losses and has not suffered a defeat since 2022. On the same card where Torres triumphed, Horiguchi also secured a decision win, setting the stage for a potential clash between the two.

With 2024 wrapped up on a high note, Torres will be looking to build on this momentum and deliver some memorable performances in 2025.

