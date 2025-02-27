Thu. Feb 27th, 2025
Lili Ferreira, Invicta FC 61

Lili Ferreira to defend atomweight title in Invicta FC 61 headliner

By Eric Kowal 22 hours ago

Lili Ferreira puts title on the line

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The most prestigious prize in the atomweight division will be on the line when Invicta Fighting Championships visits the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla., on Friday, April 4, for Invicta FC 61: Ferreira vs. Palacios.

The Invicta FC 61 event is headlined by the first title defense for Brazil’s Elisandra Lili Ferreira (8-2), who matches up with Mexico’s Ana “Guerrera” Palacios (10-3-1). The 26-year-old Lili Ferreira has yet to taste defeat under the Invicta banner, reeling off four straight victories. In her most recent appearance, Ferreira bested countrywoman Andressa Romero over five rounds to capture 105-pound gold. Also taking the division by storm, Palacios has quickly established herself as the No. 1 contender with back-to-back victories against Monique Adriane and Flor Hernandez. Now she’ll aim to dethrone Ferreira and claim the moniker of best atomweight on the planet.

In the co-main event, featherweights Jamie “Snickers” Edenden (5-2-1) and Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline (5-3) are slated to collide yet again. The pair were originally slated to face off at Invicta FC 60, but a medical suspension pushed the pivotal 145-pound bout to April.

Australia’s Edenden was successful in her first Invicta appearance, besting Mexico’s Abby Montes by decision in September. Meanwhile, the decorated wrestler Cataline impressed in her Invicta debut in August, handing previously undefeated Brazilian Kelly Ottoni her first loss.

Also on the main card, Oklahoma’s own — and former strawweight champion — Emily “Gordinha” Ducote (14-9) welcomes Georgian strawweight Sofiia Bagishvili (11-7) to the promotion and undefeated featherweight finisher Riley “Rad” Martinez (4-0) meets 21-year-old newcomer Jaeleen “The Natural” Robledo (2-1).

In preliminary card action, Brazil’s Taynara Silva (7-5) drops to the atomweight division to take on France’s Claire Lopez (8-6), Joy “Killjoy” Pendell (4-2) looks to build off her recent victory at Invicta FC 60 when she meets Brazilian featherweight Marilia “The Tigress” Morais (3-2), and unbeaten flyweight sensation Zoe Nowicki (2-0) faces off with Pennsylvania’s Kellie Marin (1-0).

Invicta FC 61: Ferreira vs. Palacios will air via CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The night’s preliminary card will stream live on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT. Tickets to the event will be available through the Grand Box Office.

The full fight card can be found below:

Atomweight Title: Elisandra Lili Ferreira vs. Ana Palacios
Featherweight: Jamie Edenden vs. Jackie Cataline
Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Sofiia Bagishvili
Featherweight: Riley Martinez vs. Jaeleen Robledo
Atomweight: Taynara Silva vs. Claire Lopez
Featherweight: Joy Pendell vs. Marilia Morais
Flyweight: Zoe Nowicki vs. Kellie Marin

