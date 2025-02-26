Johnny Garb is back, part of BKFC’s return to Philadelphia

John Garbarino, known as "Johnny Garb" proposes to his girlfriend after a win at BKFC KnuckleMania 5

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the full card of local and national fighting warriors for their exciting return to Philly on Friday, March 21 at the famed 2300 Arena.

BKFC Fight Night Philly is headlined by a welterweight clash between local fighting favorite Dustin ‘The Disciple’ Pague, (3-2), of Carlisle, PA and undefeated veteran Andrew Angelcor, (3-0-1), of Barstow, CA.

Philly fan favorite John ‘Johnny Garb’ Garbarino, (1-0), looks to capitalize on his local fame against middleweight Michael ‘Murc’ Jones, (0-1), of Orlando, FL competing in the feature fight of the evening. Making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania V, Garbarino had the sold-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center shouting for more after his spectacular first round knockout of Apostle Spencer. Jones looks for his first BKFC victory following a hotly contested fight against Tony Murphy at BKFC-47.

Co-featured in the middleweight division, Cody Vidal, (1-1), of Temecula, CA battles Brandon ‘Stronghold’ Conley, (2-0), of Chillicothe, OH. Vidal returns to action following a second-round knockout of Kevin Sims at BKFC Fight Night Los Angeles on November 23, 2024. The heralded Conley has scored two knockouts in BKFC, most recently stopping Keith Richardson in the second round, also at BKFC Fight Night Los Angeles.

Fighting in the welterweight division, BKFC newcomers Dalvin Blair of Mays Landing, NJ and Justin ‘The Demon of Muay Thai’ Walters of Kentucky will face off. Flyweights seeking their first BKFC victory will see action as Nick ‘Nicky No Holdz Barz’ Burgos, (0-1), of Salt Lake City, UT battles Noah ‘The Cannon’ Norman, (0-1), of Coatesville, PA. Featherweight debuter Elijah ‘The Buffalo Soldier’ Harris of Shippensburg, PA will clash with Brandon ‘The Downs Warrior’ Honsvick, (1-0), of West Valley City, UT.

Light heavyweight newcomer Maurice Horne of Middletown, Delaware makes his BKFC debut against Adam ‘Clooney’ Freitas, (0-1), of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Rounding out the event in the heavyweight division, Philly native Pat Carroll debuts in BKFC against Alex ‘The Rhino’ Davis, (1-1), of Coal Mountain, WV.

Ticket information for BKFC Fight Night Philly can be found at BKFC.com. The 2300 Arena is located at 2300 S. Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 8:00 p.m. ET. BKFC Fight Night Philly will also be broadcast internationally as part of the BKFC+ Subscription for $7.99 per month on the BKFC App – The Best Value in Combat Sports.

With an attendance of 17,762 on Saturday, January 25 at the Wells Fargo Center, BKFC’s KnuckleMania V set a new modern-day combat sports record for the city of Philadelphia.

