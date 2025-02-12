Megan Anderson – “I have no desire to fight anymore”

Do not look for former UFC women’s featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson to step inside of a cage for competition anytime soon.

“I have no desire to fight anymore,” Anderson recently told MMA Fighting during an interview. “I don’t even think I could make 145 pounds anymore — I definitely do, I miss cutting weight. Maybe do like a Influencer boxing bout or something like that down the line. Who knows, ‘cause I just started boxing again like for fun with my trainer, so maybe that — but it’s more of like a 20 percent maybe.”

Anderson, 35, last fought in March 2021 when she challenged then champion Amanda Nunes for the title at UFC 259.

The former contender enjoys working as a commentator for the all-female mixed martial arts organization Invicta FC. Anderson once held the organization’s featherweight title. She leaves the sport with a pro record of 10-5.

“I would never do professional boxing,” Anderson said. “It would definitely be like influencer boxing, just something that’s fun. Nothing too serious. I’m not trying to get knocked out [laughs], I’m not trying to fight Claressa Shields. I’m good, thank you [laughs]. I mean, if the price is right, you never know. But at this stage I enjoy what I’m doing, I enjoy this side of things. You never know. You never say never.”

