Megan Anderson

Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Megan Anderson (red gloves) celebrates beating Norma Dumont (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Megan Anderson – “I have no desire to fight anymore”

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

Do not look for former UFC women’s featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson to step inside of a cage for competition anytime soon.

“I have no desire to fight anymore,” Anderson recently told MMA Fighting during an interview. “I don’t even think I could make 145 pounds anymore — I definitely do, I miss cutting weight. Maybe do like a Influencer boxing bout or something like that down the line. Who knows, ‘cause I just started boxing again like for fun with my trainer, so maybe that — but it’s more of like a 20 percent maybe.”

Anderson, 35, last fought in March 2021 when she challenged then champion Amanda Nunes for the title at UFC 259.

The former contender enjoys working as a commentator for the all-female mixed martial arts organization Invicta FC.  Anderson once held the organization’s featherweight title.  She leaves the sport with a pro record of 10-5.

“I would never do professional boxing,” Anderson said. “It would definitely be like influencer boxing, just something that’s fun. Nothing too serious. I’m not trying to get knocked out [laughs], I’m not trying to fight Claressa Shields. I’m good, thank you [laughs]. I mean, if the price is right, you never know. But at this stage I enjoy what I’m doing, I enjoy this side of things. You never know. You never say never.”

