Middleweight title bout pairs History vs Legacy

A blockbuster Middleweight title showdown between reigning Light Heavyweight champion Erko Jun and former two-division champion Mohammad Fakhreddine has been announced by BRAVE Combat Federation as the main event for BRAVE CF 95, scheduled to take place on June 7 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

A fight that has been in the making for nearly a year, the battle between Erko and Fakhreddine for the vacant Middleweight title will be a History vs. Legacy clash. Erko will be eager to make history and become the second simultaneous two-division champion in the organization by defeating Fakhreddine, while Fakhreddine will be looking to remain the only simultaneous two-division champion in BRAVE CF and protect his legacy, making this one of the most important fights in the organization’s history.

Currently undefeated in BRAVE CF with three wins, all by finish, Erko Jun will also be looking to keep his perfect record in the organization intact when he takes on Fakhreddine in Slovenia. Having won the Light Heavyweight title in Slovenia, Erko now has the opportunity to replicate that success once again on Slovenian soil—a venue that has become like home for him.

Fakhreddine, meanwhile, made an impressive return to BRAVE CF after a two-year gap at BRAVE CF 92, where he stopped Abdel Rahmane Driai. One of the most dangerous finishers in BRAVE CF history, the Arab MMA legend will be looking to reclaim the title he never lost and, in turn, become the first man to defeat Erko Jun in BRAVE CF.

Held in association with leading regional promotion WFC, BRAVE CF 95 will highlight BRAVE CF’s continued commitment to MMA in Slovenia and Europe as a whole. In 2024, BRAVE CF hosted two sold-out shows in Slovenia, and with the announcement of the historic showdown between Fakhreddine and Erko Jun, the upcoming event is bound to set a new benchmark for MMA events in Europe.

