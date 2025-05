UFC Des Moines weigh-in results – Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s UFC Des Moines fight card. Fighters stepped on the scaled beginning at 10 a.m. and will repeat the process during ceremonial weigh-ins at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo meets top bantamweight contender Corey Sandhagen in a 135-pount matchup.

UFC Des Moines weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN2 and ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135)

Reinier de Ridder (185.5) vs. Bo Nickal

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos (135.5)

Cameron Smotherman (135.5) vs. Serhiy Sidey (135.5)

Jeremy Stephens (155) vs. Mason Jones (155.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2 and ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Yana Santos (136) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5)

Ryan Loder (185.5) vs. Azamat Bekoev

Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (115.5)

Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs. Quang Le (135.5)

Thomas Petersen (250) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (259)

Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic (125.5)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.