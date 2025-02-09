Zhang Weili defends title, hands Tatiana Suarez first career defeat in UFC 312 co-main event

Zhang Weili retains UFC women’s strawweight title

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, February 8, 2025, for UFC 312, going down live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Headlining the event is a middleweight title bout between Dricus du Plessis (22-2) and former champion Sean Strickland (29-6), a rematch of their UFC 297 encounter that saw du Plessis claim the title via split decision in a very close fight.

Co-headlining the UFC 312 event was a women’s strawweight title bout between two-time champion Zhang Weili (26-3) and no. 1 ranked Tatiana Suarez (10-1).

Weili aimed to make the third defense of her second reign as champion tonight, while Suarez finally got the title shot many of us predicted she always would.

Continue reading to see how our UFC 312 co-main event of the evening went down:

Official Result: Zhang Weili def. Tatiana Suarez via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Suarez ducked under a heavy punch thrown by Weili and immediately secured a body lock takedown, spending much of the opening round in top position. Eventually Weili scrambled to her knees, Suarez locking in a guillotine choke that the champion easily escaped, remaining on top for the final minute or so of the round.

The champion had a much better second round, reversing Suarez’ initial takedown and ending the sequence in top position. Once they returned to their feet Weili was able to defend each takedown attempt thrown her way.

Weili hurt Suarez with a nasty right hand early on in the third, countering Suarez’ inside leg kick. She continued to stuff all of Suarez’ takedown attempts through the remainder of the round as well, handily winning every stand-up exchange.

Suarez was incredibly deep on another takedown attempt and nearly secured it but like in the second the champion reversed her at the last second and spent roughly four minutes of round four in top position.

Zhang Weili continued to dominate the fight throughout the fifth and final round, winning the striking battle and spending more time in top position, stuffing Suarez’ last 14 straight takedown attempts and handing her the first defeat of her mixed martial arts career.

