6 Proven Strategies for Creating Viral Instagram Reels

Creating viral content and fostering massive engagement is a substantial challenge, daunting to many creators. Since Instagram’s algorithm is often random, it’s difficult for creators to actually crack the code and get their reels viral. For you to achieve such a feat on a social media platform, you need to apply various strategies and use resources like Runpost.

Over the years, there are many potential working strategies that have been observed that you can use and grow on Instagram. With adequate efforts and the right approach, you can step towards the growth of your Instagram profile and get your reels viral. You will be familiar with some strategies shared in this blog, which you can know about even more and grow.

Let’s not stroll here and there and delve into the strategies which can assist you in creating viral content on Instagram:

Observe Trends and Add Your Magic

The utmost step to keep in mind is to always keep evolving and following new trends on Instagram. Making content on new trends can get you a good reach with various people sharing your content, giving you better recognition. One thing while following the trend is to ensure you add your twist to it according to the niche you cater to.

Copying the ongoing trends is often not the best way to reach new individuals if you want to gain followers. Besides that, if you stick with ongoing famous trends and integrate them into your content, you can create a viral reel which will improve your reach.

Prioritize Quality

While consistency is the key to gaining followers on Instagram, it’s crucial to keep in mind that viral reels are often the ones of high quality/value. The quality does not mean better resolution, on Instagram quality reels are those which offer value to viewers, either through education or entertainment in a short span.

You can further improve the quality of the content through visual appeal from edits and using hooks which makes views stick to your reel. There are various other ways you can use to get your reels viral; you can know about them on Runpost.

Leverage Captions and Hashtags

Captions and hashtags might seem pointless at the start, but they are impactful parameters which contribute to reel reach. You can use hashtags to let the algorithm know what sort of content you are posting, which allows you to reach your potential audience and gain followers. Captions are crucial as they can also be used as hooks to retain viewers and can be beneficial for algorithms as well.

Stay Active on the Platform

It’s crucial for you to stay active on Instagram to be relevant and reach more people through your content. Consistent posting of reels is crucial to check what sort of content works best for your profile and use that information to grow even further. Besides that, through comments and stories, you need to engage with your followers to ensure you retain viewers.

Do Collaborative Posts

Without a doubt, collaborations are a top medium which can help you grow on Instagram flawlessly. Since the dawn of social media, collaborations have proven to be beneficial for both creators. You can collaborate with fellow creators and gain exposure to their followers, eventually transpiring to growth and better reel reach.

Wrap Up

To create viral reels on Instagram you will require a mix of creativity and technical knowledge which can better your chances of success. On Instagram, there are multiple strategies you can opt for, but the best ones include collaborations, following top trends and uploading original engaging content consistently on Instagram.

