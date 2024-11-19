BKFC KnuckleMania V heads to Philadelphia with Eddie Alvarez vs Jeremy Stephens

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced KnuckleMania V, the company’s highly anticipated first hometown show set for Saturday, January 25 emanating from the famed Wells Fargo Arena and broadcast globally on DAZN.

Making his long-awaited return at KnuckleMania V, ‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez of Kensington, Philadelphia, PA battles San Diego, CA Fighting Legend, Jeremy ‘Lil Heathen’ Stephens.

Tickets for KnuckleMania V will go on-sale this Thursday, November 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase online at BKFC.com. The Wells Fargo Arena is located at 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

“I am so very honored to promote KnuckleMania V, our first BKFC event in my lifelong hometown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” said David Feldman, Founder and President. “I promised myself when I started this company that if we got to Philly, we would promote our biggest and best event as a tribute to this great city and its legacy of the toughest teams in pro sports; The Eagles, The Phillies, The Flyers and The Sixers.”

“Philadelphia is a very proud city that has produced some of the baddest and toughest fighters and the battle between Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens will further cement the city’s fighting legacy.”

“We’ll have many more great fights to announce for KnuckleMania V and we look forward to a historic night for Philadelphia sports on Saturday, January 25 at the Wells Fargo Arena.”

Following an extraordinary international mixed martial arts career that included a reign as the UFC Lightweight World Champion, Eddie Alvarez made his BKFC debut with a thrilling victory over Chad Mendes at BKFC-41 on April 29, 2023 in front of a sold-out crowd of over 9,000 fans in Denver, CO. Fighting on December 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City for BKFC’s King of Violence Title, Alvarez would battle Mike Perry in one of combat sports best fights of the year.

Also, a superstar in the UFC where he earned numerous ‘Fight of the Night’ honors, Jeremy Stephens fought for the first time under the BKFC banner on December 2, 2023 at BKFC-56 with a third-round stoppage of world title challenger Jimmie Rivera. He followed up with a ‘Performance of the Night’ victory over Bobby Taylor at BKFC-65 on September 6, 2024.

