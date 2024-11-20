Wed. Nov 20th, 2024
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul, streamed sports

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul sets record for most streamed sports event in history

By MyMMANews 6 hours ago

Don’t let the buffering issues distract you from the fact that Friday night’s Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight has now officially set the record for the most streamed sports event in history. On Tuesday, Netflix revealed that Tyson vs. Paul topped out at over 108 million viewers for the boxing event.

The social media post states, “Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson makes history with over 108 Million LIVE global viewers!

“It’s the most-streamed global sporting event ever and Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 is the most-watched professional women’s sports event in US history.”

According to a report from MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, “The Tyson vs. Paul fight peaked with 65 million concurrent streams, which set a new record as the most streamed global sports event in history. There were 38 million concurrent streams in the United States alone.”

The event was also No. 1 overall on Netflix for the week with 46.6 million views (total hours viewed/runtime) through Sunday night.

According to TVision — a company that measures TV viewing — 56 percent of all U.S. TV viewing between 12am and 1am EST was tuned into the Tyson vs. Paul fight.

The gate of $18,117,072, also set a new record for combat sports events in Texas, and the event is also now the second-biggest live gate for any boxing or MMA event outside of Las Vegas.

Despite setting records, many viewers were unhappy with the buffering issues than prevented them from watching a live stream. One Florida man even filed a lawsuit accusing Netflix of “breach of contract” for constant glitches during the streamed sports event.

