Dana White on UFC rankings panel – “I have to get rid of these clowns”

At this point it has become common knowledge that UFC frontman Dana White has no love for the media members that make up the UFC rankings panel. The distain for the real-life media members casting their votes is so real that as the CEO of the company, White would like to take matters into his own hands and introduce artificial intelligence (AI) as a replacement.

White has been talking with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg about introducing AI into the mix.

Upon the conclusion of each UFC event, the media members are asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC.

White believes Jones is the top fighter in the world and deserves the pound-for-pound status. After defeating former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the third-round of the UFC 309 main event on Saturday, the current UFC heavyweight champ has still not earned that spot with panel members.

Per current rankings, Jones has surpassed light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to No.2 — behind only Islam Makhachev, UFC lightweight champion, much to White’s chagrin.

“I have to get rid of these clowns,” said White on Instagram. “Zuck, let’s get this AI deal done ASAP!”

