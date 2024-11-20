Wed. Nov 20th, 2024
Dana white, ufc, California Legislative Women’s Caucus, UFC antitrust trial

Dana White on UFC rankings panel – “I have to get rid of these clowns”

By MyMMANews 5 minutes ago

At this point it has become common knowledge that UFC frontman Dana White has no love for the media members that make up the UFC rankings panel.  The distain for the real-life media members casting their votes is so real that as the CEO of the company, White would like to take matters into his own hands and introduce artificial intelligence (AI) as a replacement.

White has been talking with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg about introducing AI into the mix.

Upon the conclusion of each UFC event, the media members are asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC.

White believes Jones is the top fighter in the world and deserves the pound-for-pound status. After defeating former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the third-round of the UFC 309 main event on Saturday, the current UFC heavyweight champ has still not earned that spot with panel members.

Per current rankings, Jones has surpassed light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to No.2 — behind only Islam Makhachev, UFC lightweight champion, much to White’s chagrin.

“I have to get rid of these clowns,” said White on Instagram. “Zuck, let’s get this AI deal done ASAP!”

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

KnuckleMania V, Philadelphia

BKFC KnuckleMania V heads to Philadelphia with Eddie Alvarez vs Jeremy Stephens

By MyMMANews 23 hours ago
Jake Paul

Jake Paul Wants to Fight Conor McGregor as Tyson Challenges Logan Paul

By MyMMANews 1 day ago
Petr Yan, UFC 299

Petr Yan path back to the title resumes this weekend

By Blaine Henry 1 day ago
Peanut the squirrel, Jim Miller, UFC 309

Justice for Peanut the Squirrel – Jim Miller speaks out after UFC 309 victory

By MyMMANews 2 days ago
ufc 309

Jon Jones defends title, stops Stipe Miocic with spinning back kick in UFC 309 main event

By Brady Ordway 4 days ago
ufc 309

Charles Oliveira wins rematch, defeats Michael Chandler in UFC 309 co-main event

By Brady Ordway 4 days ago