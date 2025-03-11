Joshua Van looking for a “better opponent” than Bruno Silva after UFC 313 victory

Interview with Joshua Van below

Joshua Van (13-2) recaps his unanimous decision win over Rei Tsuraya (10-1) at UFC 313 on March 8th. Joshua also spoke about his switch up in opponent ahead of the fight, how he plans to celebrate this week and what’s next for him.

“Whoever can get it. Now that I know that the rankings are bulls***. Anybody can get it. I don’t know if (Bruno Silva) wants to fight me but if he does, yeah let’s run with it. Like I said Bruno is a great guy, if he wants to fight me, we can run it. Right now, I’m looking at a better opponent.”

