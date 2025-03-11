Tue. Mar 11th, 2025
Joshua Van, UFC 313

Joshua Van looking for a “better opponent” than Bruno Silva after UFC 313 victory

By James Lynch 7 hours ago

Interview with Joshua Van below

Joshua Van (13-2) recaps his unanimous decision win over Rei Tsuraya (10-1) at UFC 313 on March 8th. Joshua also spoke about his switch up in opponent ahead of the fight, how he plans to celebrate this week and what’s next for him.

“Whoever can get it. Now that I know that the rankings are bulls***. Anybody can get it. I don’t know if (Bruno Silva) wants to fight me but if he does, yeah let’s run with it. Like I said Bruno is a great guy, if he wants to fight me, we can run it. Right now, I’m looking at a better opponent.” 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Will Fleury, OKTAGON 68

Will Fleury wins heavyweight belt to become double champion at OKTAGON 68

By Eric Kowal 7 hours ago
Magomed Ankalaev

Who is next for Magomed Ankalaev? – 3 possible options

By Blaine Henry 1 day ago
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev wins light-heavyweight title, defeats Alex Pereira in UFC 313 main event

By Brady Ordway 2 days ago
Justin Gaethje, UFC 313

Justin Gaethje victorious in return, defeats Rafael Fiziev in UFC 313 co-main event

By Brady Ordway 2 days ago
Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler named to UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2025

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Mauricio Ruffy, UFC 313

Mauricio Ruffy spinning wheel kick KO’s King Green at UFC 313

By Brady Ordway 2 days ago