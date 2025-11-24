Wed. Nov 26th, 2025
Christian Fayne, Matthew Semelsberger, KnuckleMania

Christian Fayne (left) and Matthew Semelsberger (right) - Photo courtesy BKFC

Christian Fayne, Matthew Semelsberger are BKFC’s KnuckleMania VI “Golden Ticket” winners

By Report 2 days ago

Christian Fayne and Matthew Semelsberger to collide at BKFC KnuckleMania VI

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the winners of their two ‘Golden Tickets’ to fight at KnuckleMania VI on February 7, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Following the KnuckleMania VI Tryouts on Sunday at the 2300 Arena, Philadelphia’s Christian Fayne and Matthew Semelsberger of Rockville, Maryland earned their ‘Golden Tickets’ to clash at the highly anticipated event in the middleweight division. Fayne and Semelsberger were chosen from over 60 fighters who competed at the tryouts.

Both fighters faced off with BKFC Founder and President David Feldman following the awarding of their ‘’Golden Tickets.’

On Saturday, February 7, 2026, BKFC will promote their highly anticipated KnuckleMania VI event at the home of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Xfinity Mobile Arena. On January 25, 2025, KnuckleMania V packed the Xfinity Mobile Arena to capacity, with a modern day, local combat sports attendance record of 17,762. Ticket information and further details at BKFC.com.

